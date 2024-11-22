ESPN's Buster Olney criticizes Dodgers for not taking the 'high ground' after World Series win
The Los Angeles Dodgers had not enjoyed a World Series parade for 36 years until this month. But their downtown celebration was just the beginning of their victory lap.
Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor and relief pitcher Joe Kelly were unfraid of stirring the pot in recent weeks by criticizing the New York Yankees for their sloppy play in the World Series. The Yankees allowed six unearned runs in the five-game series; the Dodgers allowed none.
While a little good-natured trash talk is practically de rigueur among NBA and NFL players, some have encouraged a more genteel decorum taking hold in MLB. Count ESPN's Buster Olney in the latter group.
On the latest edition of ESPN's Baseball Tonight podcast, Olney took the two Dodgers to task for their comments in the wake of their victory.
"I know this: if the Yankees had won, Aaron Judge wouldn't have crapped on the Dodgers," Olney said. "Giancarlo Stanton wouldn't have. Anthony Volpe? No chance.
"I think Taylor's had a great career, the way he's adjusted at the plate, he's adapted to different positions," Olney continued. "He's one of the best in the world at what he does. But he and the small handful of other Dodgers who are chirping know better than anyone how hard their sport is to play, and they're better than this. Why not bask in the glory of an incredible World Series win from the high ground?"
Olney specifically referenced Taylor's comments from a recent episode of "On Base With Mookie Betts" in which the veteran said "we're all kind of thinking it — (the Yankees) kind of (crapped) down their leg" during the fifth inning of Game 5. "They were pressing. It was one thing after the next. ... All we've got to do is put the ball in play right now."
Kelly similarly told the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast that the Yankees could "not make a play" in the series finale.
"I mean, you saw, Shohei (Ohtani) got an extra base going to third on a sloppy Gleyber (Torres) play," Kelly told host Rob Bradford. "It's well known. We all knew. We're the Dodgers, we know every little detail. But past that, it was a fun series. They almost snagged a couple of wins. It was just a mismatch from the get go. Like if we had a playoff re-ranking, they might be ranked eighth- or ninth-best playoff team."
Yankees manager Aaron Boone, a former ESPN analyst himself, said he was "a little bothered" by Kelly's comments.
Olney was less encumbered to voice his own opinion.
"I don't think the phrase 'to the victors go the spoils' has ever been illuminated more in baseball than what we've seen in the aftermath of the Dodgers' win over the Yankees," he said.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Dalton Knecht’s emergence gives Lakers trade options
NFL: John Elway talks health, Broncos and more with us
SPORTS MEDIA: MLB Network looking to downsize
CFB: Bryce Underwood flip saves Sherrone Moore’s job, might cost Brian Kelly his