Eagles promoting Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator the logical move
The Philadelphia Eagles made the logical choice for their new offensive coordinator, promoting Kevin Patullo to the role on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Tim McManus.
The move is no real surprise, and it's a smart one for an Eagles team coming off a dominant playoff run and Super Bowl victory.
"[He's been] very important to the success that we've had," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this month. "He wears a lot of different hats. Helps me with different things, with head coaching things. I can't tell you I make a decision without saying to Kevin first, 'What do you think?'...He's kind of the same sounding board for Kellen of the offensive side."
"This is eight years with Kevin. That continuity is really important because he knows what I'm thinking in certain situations, how you want things to be taught, all those different things."
The continuity is the key here for Philly. The Eagles had one of the best offenses in all of football last year, ranking seventh in scoring and eighth in total yards behind a rushing attack that was the second-best in all of football behind the Baltimore Ravens.
While this will be yet another offensive coordinator for quarterback Jalen Hurts, Petullo represents a continuity that he's lacked in previous seasons. He'll likely run a very similar system to what previous offensive coordinator Kellen Moore ran last year, and will allow him to continue developing in that system. Given how well things worked last year, the last thing you want to do is mess with things too much.
It's not a risk-free move, though. Petullo was the passing game coordinator last year, and anyone who watched the Eagles pass the ball knows how well that went. In theory, elevating a passing/wide receiver-oriented coach like Petullo into the OC spot should benefit the passing game, but as we saw last year, when things go poorly in that realm, the wide receivers get tense. And if those struggles continue next year, you can believe that relationship is going to grow even more fraught.
Ultimately though, promoting Petullo is the logical, low-risk, common sense move, and one that should ensure the Eagles' offense continues humming next year.
