Draymond Green shuts down reporter ahead of upcoming "Klay Game"
The Golden State Warriors are all set to reunite with their former star Klay Thompson during the NBA Cup group stage matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.
Considering it's Thompson's first game back at Chase Center, it's a huge storyline. While fans expect an emotional reunion among the stars, it seems like Draymond Green is focused on the bigger story.
RELATED: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson share different views on Klay's Bay Area return
Ahead of the much-anticipated matchup, Green shut down a reporter who was about to ask the Warriors veteran about "Klay Game."
"We have a very important In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday," Green said. "We bombed it last year and I’m looking forward to having a better turnout in it this year."
Green never ceases to amaze fans with his brutal responses during media appearances. Many were taken aback by Dray's lack of interest in reuniting with his former teammate, who helped the Dubs win four NBA Championships.
However, Green's unexpected answer was likely in response to Thompson's dry reaction about playing in the Chase Center. Thompson has repeatedly downplayed the importance of it.
Instead, the Mavs star is focused on helping Dallas lift the Larry O'Brien trophy. Either way, fans should expect a couple of back-and-forth conversations between Green and Thompson during the game.
After all, neither is known for keeping themselves calm in the heat of the game. The Warriors are the favorites to win the matchup as they are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with an 8-2 record.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Klay Thompson returns to Golden State
NFL: Fans mock Cowboys’ roof design flaw
CFB: How the Playoff rankings will look after Week 11
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Reporters are leaving Twitter/X for Bluesky