Draymond Green's defeated reaction to Warriors losing vs. Nuggets goes viral, 'Unc looks disappointed'
The Golden State Warriors failed to fend off the Denver Nuggets in their recent NBA Cup matchup. Fortunately for the team, they still ended up qualifying for the next round of the competition.
However, when we consider the bigger picture, the Warriors are currently in a terrible slump. It the team's fifth straight loss after a 12-3 start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
Speaking of their Nuggets loss, the final score was 119-115, with Stephen Curry being the best player for the organization.
RELATED: NBA fans are saying the same thing after Victor Wembanyama-Draymond Green picture goes viral
Draymond Green's absence allowed the Nuggets to score at will and the 4x NBA champion could do nothing but watch from sidelines. A picture of Green's dejected look has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter).
NBA fans on X quickly took notice of Green's reaction from the sidelines and shared their thoughts on it.
A fan wrote: "Unc looks disappointed."
Another added: "You don't have to say a word!"
One fan predicted the image would become a meme: "I knew this was gone be a meme as soon i seen it."
It was the first game that Green missed this season, but the Dubs seemingly felt his absence throughout the game.
In fact, the Warriors had two double-digit leads, but both times they allowed the Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets to erase the deficit.
Following their fifth straight loss, the Warriors are now the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 12-8 record.
