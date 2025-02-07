Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw reveals retirement plans
"Super Bowl LXIII" doesn't quite roll off the tongue like "Super Bowl LIX." But when Terry Bradshaw looked ahead on the roman-numeral calendar, he found an ideal target date for his final year on the Fox Sports broadcast team.
Bradshaw, 76, is in New Orleans with Fox Sports' crew for his 11th Super Bowl. His 12th will be his last, he said (courtesy of Express U.S. Sports. on Twitter/X).
"It's a young man's game," Bradshaw said. "I get that. ... So I said (to my wife) if we can get to the next Super Bowl, I'll be 80. That's, I think that's time."
The Super Bowl broadcast rights rotate yearly. The 2026 game belongs to NBC/Peacock. In 2027, ABC/ESPN. In 2028, CBS/Paramount+. In 2029, the Super Bowl rotates back to Fox.
Who knows what storylines the next four years will hold. But a big one from a media perspective will be the end of the Terry Bradshaw era on Fox.
Bradshaw was FOX Sports' first hire when the network started broadcasting NFL games in 1994.
"He has been the heart and soul of FOX Sports for 31 years," colleague Curt Menefee said Wednesday at a ceremony to honor Bradshaw at Tulane University. "He is the DNA of FOX Sports. ... He doesn't get on TV and pretend he's someone else. He's genuine, and that's what connects with the public."
As noted by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, this isn't the first time Bradshaw has teased retirement; in 2008 he revealed plans to retire in 2011.
Sometimes, people fall in love with a job and find it difficult to leave. If it wasn't clear already, Bradshaw really likes what he does.
