Deion Sanders share his theory on why teams are "hating on" Shedeur
By Matt Reed
The hype around one of the biggest prospects in this year's NFL Draft has cooled off recently, and Deion Sanders has his own ideas as to why that's the case.
His son, Shedeur, has consistently been in the conversation as an early pick in April's draft, but as more reports come out questioning his character and how committed he is to being the leader of a team there are many wondering how far he could fall.
Coach Prime thinks that Shedeur could be the victim of teams trying to tank his draft stock so that they can get him with better value later in the first round. While there's no proof of this, there have certainly been plenty of great quarterbacks that didn't go in the top 10, let alone the first round.
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, who met in last season's Super Bowl, were each selected outside of the top 10. In fact, Hurts was a second round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles when the team had questions about the future of Carson Wentz.
Part of Sanders' recent struggles in mock drafts and across the draft landscape could also be attributed to the fact that he opted to not participate in workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine. While many other top players made the same decision, quarterbacks like Jaxson Dart and Quinn Ewers both helped their stock by throwing for NFL teams.
There's still a long way to go for Sanders and the rest of this year's prospects before the draft, but Sanders will certainly continue to be one of the most discussed throughout the process.
