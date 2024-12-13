Cubs' Kyle Tucker trade shows they're ready to win now
The Chicago Cubs made one of the blockbuster trades of the offseason thus far, acquiring Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker for infielder Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and infield prospect Cam Smith, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Tucker was one of the hottest names on the trading block this winter, with links to the Yankees, Giants, Phillies all interested in him as well.
But he's headed to Wrigley Field instead, and his arrival is a sign that the Cubs' window to contend is right now.
Tucker instantly becomes Chicago's best overall player, and certainly their best, most consistent hitter. The 27-year-old finished fifth in MVP voting in 2023, and while he only played 78 games last season thanks to a shin injury, he still hit .289 with 23 home runs in those 78 games.
The Cubs' offense in 2024 was...maddeningly inconsistent, to say the least. They struggled to get anything approaching consistent production from anyone in their lineup, which ran hot and cold all season long. If there's one thing Tucker can provide this team, it's consistent hitting. He stabilizes the offense, and provides significantly better defense in right field than Seiya Suzuki can.
Acquiring Tucker is a risk; he's in his final season before entering free agency, and there are no guarantees that he'd return to Chicago. Even if he did, given the market for lefty outfielders with his blend of average and pop he'd be a fool not to test the free agency waters.
The Cubs' lineup is the best it's been since the Kris Bryant/Anthony Rizzo/Javier Baez core was broken up, while the rotation looks strong with Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Justin Steele, and Javier Assad all in the mix.
The bullpen remains very much a mess; they lack anything approaching a real closer, and they've done little to shore it up to this point. But, they're likely not done dealing; Passan noted that they're expected to trade outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger, and you'd think they'd take that opportunity to find some relief help. If not, it's still possible they could splash some cash in free agency to find the arms they need.
This is a team built to win right now, plain and simple. They've acquired one of baseball's best pure hitters without sacrificing any part of their core, or any of their top five prospects, but there's no guarantee he's going to stick around any longer than this year. The future is now on the North Side of Chicago, and if the Cubs are going to get back into contention, this is the year to do it.
