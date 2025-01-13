Commanders' radio announcers go nuts after game-winning field goal
By Max Weisman
Even announcers act like die-hard fans. That was the case Sunday night for Washington Commanders radio announcers Bram Weinstein and London Fletcher. After Commanders' kicker Zane Gonzalez doinked a kick off the upright and in to give the Commanders a 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the franchise's first playoff win since 2005, Weinstein and Fletcher couldn't contain their excitement.
"The cardiac Commanders are the clutch Commanders!" Weinstein yelled as Fletcher pumped his fist in celebration. They do it again! We'll see you in Detroit!"
"Zane Gonzalez kicks in the door and kicks us into the second round of the playoffs!" Fletcher added.
Big shoutout to NBC for showing fans watching the broadcast Weinstein and Fletcher's reaction to the biggest kick in Commanders history. There are a lot of happy people in and around the nation's capital who reacted just like them.
Washington can't bask in the glory of this win for long, however. They now head to Detroit to play the Lions in the Divisional Round. Detroit went 15-2 this season, setting a franchise record for wins and securing the NFC's top seed for the first time in franchise history. The Lions led the league in points scored with 564 and the Commanders defense is going to need to step up if they want to pull off a shocking upset.
The Commanders do have history on their side, though. These two teams have met three previous times in the playoffs and Washington is 3-0, though all of those games were at home. Their fourth playoff matchup is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff Saturday night on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
