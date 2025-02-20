College football Playoff seeding desperately needs a shakeup before next season
By Matt Reed
College football has always been big, and with the expanded playoffs it has given the opportunity for the sport to grow further with more meaningful games not only during the regular season but expanding into the playoffs as well.
RELATED: U.S. travel system not ready for World Cup, Olympics in America
Year 1 with the expanded College Football Playoff had its moments of success, however, one glaring error with the planning came down to how the teams were seeded. In fact, the top four teams all lost before the semifinals during the 2024 edition.
That's prompted SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti to look deeper at the current structure and potentially look into fixing it ahead of future seasons.
"I'm prepared to vote for seeding change, but it has to be unanimous," Sankey said.
One suggestion that seems to be the most likely option is to have the conference winners no longer guaranteed to be a top-four seed. That would allow at-large teams or independent teams to have the chance to be seeded higher.
Last year's national champions Ohio State were seeded eighth and knocked off number one seed Oregon in their opening game before taking down Texas and Notre Dame in their subsequent path to winning the title.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Shadeur Sanders’ favorite team in Madden is…
MLB: Steve Cohen gets roasted for out-of-touch quotes
NBA: Our first consensus 2025 Mock draft is here
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. has absurd take on Wemby’s ceiling