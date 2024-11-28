College Football 2024: Best uniform combinations of Week 14
By Tyler Reed
Never be sad that the college football season ends. Smile because it happened. Yes, the final week of the regular season is upon us. Many will watch their team for the final time this season, while others are still holding out hope for a bowl bid or a playoff spot.
Before we get into postseason discussions, let's take one last look at the best uniforms fans will see this weekend.
Sam Houston State
The Sam Houston State Bearkats delivered in a big way with their uniform combination in Week 14. The Bearkats have a massive game against the Liberty Flames, and the winner will play in the C-USA Championship.
Liberty Flames
Leave it to Liberty to attempt to one-up their opponents in Week 14 with the look they will be wearing. Baby blues with a throwback mascot on the helmet, this combination screams best of the weekend.
Cincinnati Bearcats
For the first time this season, our list has had two bearcats on it. The Cincinnati Bearcats are rocking a beautiful all-black look to celebrate the military in their season finale. The picture posted on their Instagram showing the look, which may be one of the coldest this season.
Northwestern
The Northwestern Wildcats are bringing out enough purple to make even Ivan Ooze blush. The Wildcats will not become bowl-eligible with a win over #23 Illinois. But that doesn't mean they can't ruin the Fighting Illini's season by finishing with a monumental win.
