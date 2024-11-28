College Football 2024: Best games to watch in Week 14
By Tyler Reed
It's a bittersweet weekend as the college football regular season comes to a close. However, it is also one of the best weeks of the season. Fans will have their choice of numerous heated rivalries to choose from, as well as all the Thanksgiving leftovers that didn't get taken out during the NFL's Black Friday game.
So, are you looking for which games you want to tune into this weekend? Here are the best games of Week 14.
Michigan vs. #2 Ohio State
Sure, Michigan's 6-5 record is not one that would be considered a must-watch, but 'The Game' is always an enjoyable viewing experience. Ohio State has been chomping at the bit to get back in the win column in this one, and what better way for Michigan to finish their regular season than to spoil the fun for the Buckeyes.
This will be a fun one.
Louisville vs. Kentucky
The most underrated rivalry in college football is between the Louisville Cardinals and the Kentucky Wildcats. The Wildcats have taken the last five straight, and Louisville fans are desperately ready to claim a victory over their big brother in any sport. Will it finally happen on Saturday?
#15 South Carolina vs. #12 Clemson
South Carolina and Clemson have split the last two meetings on the gridiron. This year, the winner may earn more than bragging rights. Both teams sit on the cusp of a playoff spot. Will the winner earn one of the final spots in the College Football Playoff?
#3 Texas vs. #20 Texas A&M
For the first time since 2011, hated rivals the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies will finally do battle. In Texas' first season in the SEC, the Longhorns have been the top dog. However, the Aggies are not just going to roll over when they meet their old friends on Saturday.
