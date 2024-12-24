Christopher Nolan set to direct 'The Odyssey' sends internet into frenzy
By Tyler Reed
It's nearly impossible for someone to be perfect at their job. Just think about it: bringing 100% to the job, day in and day out, never missing. However, one quick scroll on the internet will tell you that director Christopher Nolan has no haters.
In a world full of hate, Nolan's films are constantly praised. The legendary director has a filmography that would make the likes of even Steven Spielberg and George Lucas blush. Films like Oppenheimer, Interstellar, and The Dark Knight trilogy are enough to hang his hat on. However, Nolan's next film has everyone filled with anticipation.
Universal Pictures announced that Nolan will direct 'The Odyssey.'
"Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," a statement shared on Universal Pictures Twitter account.
The Odyssey is a story that most have read during their time in school. It follows the character Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, and his journey of returning home after the Trojan War. Go ahead and add this one to your calendar in 2026; it will be can't miss.
