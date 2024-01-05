Peloton Instructor Shocked to Discover Christopher Nolan Took the Class Where She Trashed 'Tenet'
Christopher Nolan recently accepted the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle awards for Oppenheimer. During his acceptance speech, Nolan discussed whether or not he actually read reviews and told a story about how even if you try to ignore critics, film criticism is now everywhere. Including Peloton, where an instructor randomly panned one of his movies during the class he was taking.
Because sometimes the Internet is good, the clip of the instructor asking what the f-ck was going on with that movie quickly surfaced and it was about Tenet. Here's the video of instructor Jenn Sherman during a December 30, 2020 workout.
“This song is from a soundtrack of a movie called Tenet. Anybody see this sh-t? Did anybody see this besides me? Because I need a manual. Someone’s got to explain this. Yeah I’m not kidding, what the f-ck was going on in that movie? Do you understand? Seriously, you need to be a neuroscientist to understand. And that’s two and a half hours of my life that I want back.”
Now the only thing more shocking than having your Pelton instructor talk shit about a movie you made must have been the feeling that Sherman then had when this story came up and she realized that Christopher Nolan saw her talking shit. Sherman posted a response last night, apologizing, praising Oppenheimer and inviting Nolan to the studio to ride with her and critique her class.
This is either going to result in the weirdest theme week in Peloton history or the most spectuacua stationary bike explosion in cinematic history.