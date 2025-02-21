Canada breaks the hearts of Team USA with overtime victory in 4 Nations Face-Off
By Tyler Reed
The Four Nations Face-Off has created an electric environment for the game of hockey. It's easy to see why the NHL ditched their normal all-star weekend format for this.
On Thursday night, Team USA would meet Team Canada in a game that will go down as an instant classic.
RELATED: Donald Trump called the U.S. team ahead of Four Nations Face-Off final
In the end, it was Canada earning the victory, as Connor McDavid scored the overtime goal to give the neighbors from the north the championship of the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Team USA had plenty of chances to bring home the victory in overtime. However, it was McDavid that put the final nail in the coffin of the American dream.
Still, even with the loss, the excitement around the game of hockey has grown with this tournament. Names like Brady and Matthew Tkachuk may have not been known by casual hockey fans until last week.
Now, the brother's performance during this tournament will go down as a legendary memory for those who followed Team USA until the end.
It may have not ended the way anyone had hoped for Team USA, but all is not lost. Team USA put on a show for their country and helped create a tournament that will hopefully now become a tradition.
