California fires: 12 pro sports teams make $8 million pledge to support victims, first responders
Twelve professional sports organizations — Angel City FC, the Angels, Chargers, Clippers, Dodgers, Ducks, Galaxy, Kings, LAFC, Lakers, Rams and Sparks — pledged a combined donation of more than $8 million Monday to support California wildfire victims in need, as well as those fighting the fires.
According to a joint press release by the teams, Beneficiaries of the teams’ contributions include the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund, Team Rubicon, and various local animal rescue organizations.
In addition, the 12 teams and their foundations announced a partnership with Fanatics and the Fanatics Foundation to distribute $3 million worth of Fanatics merchandise to Angelenos who have been evacuated from their homes.
In addition to the apparel items being donated by Fanatics, teams are collectively contributing thousands more items that will be given out at three upcoming events. Evacuated victims of the fires will be able to participate in the distribution events on Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and BMO Stadium.
The events will also feature individual teams’ community partners on site at various locations distributing personal hygiene kits, school supplies, sneakers and more.
Multiple wildfires have destroyed thousands of structures and resulted in the deaths of 25 mostly elderly individals, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The Palisades Fire is only 14 percent contained as of this writing, having already burned more than 23,000 acres. The Eaton Fire in nearby Altadena is 33 percent contained. Both fires have been burning for six days.
The impact on local pro sporting events has been felt already. The Kings and Lakers were forced to postpone games last week, while the Rams moved their Monday night game against the Vikings to Glendale, Arizona.
