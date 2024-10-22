Buccaneers lose game, top two receivers on Monday Night Football
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked outmatched during Monday night's 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but they left with more than just hurt egos. Tampa may have lost its top two wide receivers for an extended period of time due to lower body injuries.
All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans entered Monday night with an injured hamstring but was still able to lineup and catch the 100th touchdown pass of his career. After the catch, he got up limping and grabbing the injured hamstring.
Two drives later, Evans had a chance at touchdown No. 101 but dropped the ball before once again grabbing his hamstring in pain. Evans didn't play another snap, and quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception three plays later that altered the game and contributed to a 27-0 Baltimore run.
The Ravens ultimately 41-18 lead late in the fourth quarter before their prevent defense gave up two Buccaneers touchdowns.
Down 10 points and out of timeouts with just 94 seconds remaining on the game clock, head coach Todd Bowles sent Tampa Bay's starting offense back on the field. On the third play of the drive, All-Pro wide receiver Chris Godwin possibly dislocated his ankle, according to Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, on a 21-yard catch to convert 3rd-and-17.
“He’s a player and we’re trying to win the ball game," Bowles said about Godwin and the starters taking the field for the final possession.
"With Mike going down, we didn’t have that many receivers left as it was, so we played with what we got."
Now the Buccaneers enter their second meeting with the Atlanta Falcons most likely without their two All-Pro wide receivers with Godwin possibly out for the season, and no timetable for when Evans will play again or will be back to 100 percent.
In their absences, wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Jalen McMillan are expected to start alongside tight end Cade Otton, who had eight catches of 100 yards in the loss.
