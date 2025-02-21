Bryce Harper's new tattoo represents his loyalty to the Philadelphia Phillies
By Tyler Reed
This season will be Bryce Harper's seventh season with the Philadelphia Phillies. That number matches the same amount of seasons that he spent with the Washington Nationals.
While it may take you a minute to grasp how insane that sounds and how old we are all becoming, it shouldn't be lost that Harper has become a megastar with the Phillies.
Harper has seemingly loved his time with the franchise and has taken his love to the next level with his latest tattoo.
The Phillies star will forever remember his time in Philadelphia as he now has a tattoo of the Phillie Phanatic.
One of the more iconic mascots in all of sports, the Phillie Phanatic is now forever a part of Harper's anatomy.
Harper got the tattoo just below his wrist on his right arm, and now it is just a matter of time before Phillies fans around the city are getting the same tattoo.
It's a great time to be a sports fan in Philadelphia. The Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl victory, while the Phillies will once again be a strong contender for the World Series.
Wonder if Harper pulls the Rick Pitino and gets another tattoo if the Phillies were to win the Fall Classic?
