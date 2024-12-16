Breaking down the best and worst candidates to replace Dave Clawson at Wake Forest
JAKE DICKERT
If you're a Wake Forest fan, Jake Dickert should be at the top of your list of potential coaches. The Washington State head coach has shown all the skills you'd want as the Demon Deacons' next head coach.
Proven winner at the Power Four level? Yep; since taking over the Cougars program, Dickert has had just one losing season, and just went 8-4.
History of winning despite less resources and talent? Absolutely; Washington State is infamously underfunded, and find themselves desperately trying to rebuild the sand castle that is the Pac 12 as the tide of realignment sweeps in. Despite that, Dickert has built the Cougars into a fun, competitive program capable of hanging with just about anyone thanks to a stellar offense.
Track record of success despite the transfer portal? Well, Wazzu lost star quarterback Cam Ward in the portal to Miami before this season, and posted a better record with new signal caller John Mateer at the helm, and has managed to both hang onto existing talent and find new gems despite the conference instability that has battered the Cougars.
If you're Wake Forest, Dickert is the kind of ideal candidate you're hoping to get. If he can win at Wazzu as the walls are collapsing around him, he can win in Winston-Salem.
