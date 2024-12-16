Breaking down the best and worst candidates to replace Dave Clawson at Wake Forest
BOB CHESNEY
Chesney isn't a household name yet, but he will be soon. The James Madison head coach picked up where Curt Cignetti left off, leading a depleted Dukes squad to an 8-4 record this season, as well as a berth in the Boca Raton Bowl. But before that, he built Holy Cross into an FCS powerhouse, leading the Crusaders from Patriot League also-ran to FCS quarterfinalist in 2022.
The general consensus on Chesney is that he's a future Power Four head coach; his ability to call a game is certainly well-respected, and working in both FCS and the Group of Five shows that he can handle the job in a program where resources are somewhat scarce.
The only real potential issue here is recruiting; he has yet to show he can do it at the FCS level, having been at James Madison for all of one season. But if you're looking for a fun dark horse who has real upside, the Demon Deacons could do a lot worse than Chesney.