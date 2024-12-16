The Big Lead

Breaking down the best and worst candidates to replace Dave Clawson at Wake Forest

By Sam Westmoreland

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
BOB CHESNEY

Former Holy Cross turned James Madison head coach Bob Chesney is a top candidate at Wake
Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney blows his whistle to end warmups before Saturday's game at Fitton Field. / Photo/Alan Arsenault / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chesney isn't a household name yet, but he will be soon. The James Madison head coach picked up where Curt Cignetti left off, leading a depleted Dukes squad to an 8-4 record this season, as well as a berth in the Boca Raton Bowl. But before that, he built Holy Cross into an FCS powerhouse, leading the Crusaders from Patriot League also-ran to FCS quarterfinalist in 2022.

The general consensus on Chesney is that he's a future Power Four head coach; his ability to call a game is certainly well-respected, and working in both FCS and the Group of Five shows that he can handle the job in a program where resources are somewhat scarce.

The only real potential issue here is recruiting; he has yet to show he can do it at the FCS level, having been at James Madison for all of one season. But if you're looking for a fun dark horse who has real upside, the Demon Deacons could do a lot worse than Chesney.

