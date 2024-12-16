The Big Lead

Breaking down the best and worst candidates to replace Dave Clawson at Wake Forest

By Sam Westmoreland

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
BRAD WHITE

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White is another possible candidate.
UK defensive coach Brad White talks to reporters during the Media Day event Frida, Aug. 4, 2023. / Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White is an intriguing name on this list. While the Wildcats have had a rocky couple of seasons in Lexington, the defense hasn't been the issue at all. In fact, the Wildcats' defense ranked 13th in the country in EPA this season, and was crucial to Mark Stoops' squad nearly knocking off Georgia and then actually knocking off Ole Miss.

White is a skilled defensive coach who clearly knows how to scheme for opponents with a distinct talent advantage. He's also used to operating at an NIL deficit, working for Kentucky in the SEC. He'd be a solid pick for this job, if a little bit unsexy following Clawson's unique Mesh offensive schemes.

