Angels' new deal with Diamond Sports offers fans first streaming option
The Angels officially announced their new deal with Diamond Sports Group on Thursday, nine days after news of the agreement was first reported by the Orange County Register.
Earlier Thursday, a federal judge in U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved a reorganization plan for Diamond Sports Group, the owner of the recently rebranded FanDuel Sports Network affiliates. FanDuel Sports Network West will stream Angels games via its app in 2025, a new option for cord-cutters that did not exist in 2024.
"One of our top priorities when we began discussing the future of Angels broadcasts was to provide our fans with a quality viewing experience while offering them new dynamic avenues to access Angels Baseball," Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. "We are proud that this new agreement with Diamond and FanDuel Sports Network allows our Club to reach more fans than ever
The reported agreement holds one key difference for the Angels than at least one previously reported renegotiated deals between Diamond Sports Group and an MLB team.
Last week, the St. Louis Cardinals announced their renegotiated deal with Diamond at a 25 percent reduction compared to their previous deal. The Angels' new deal, according to the Los Angeles Times, comes with no such reduced payout.
“The economics for us are pretty good,” Moreno told Bill Shaikin.
Last season the Angels carried a $128.7 million payroll, ninth in MLB, according to Spotrac.
