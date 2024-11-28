Alyssa Lang says what we're all thinking when it comes to turkey on Thanksgiving
By Tyler Reed
Thanksgiving Day is a time for a lot of things: reflection, time with family, and gorging yourself until your pants are ready to bust before you go out and sling the football like Tom Brady with all the kids. The gorging yourself part has always been my favorite because I am a pig that loves to eat.
I enjoy most everything served for the holiday except one thing: that godforsaken turkey. It appears that I am not alone in this opinion. SEC Network analyst Alyssa Lang went off on the disgusting main course of the holiday season.
Lang was preaching to their choir. She brought the heat, talking about how dry turkey is, no matter how it is served. Lang even went as far as to say she would rather have fish than turkey on Thanksgiving. I'll pump the brakes there because I only consume fish when trying to eat healthy, and nothing that I do on Thanksgiving is healthy.
However, we're team Lang when it comes to the dirty frozen bird that has no taste that gets served on one of the biggest holidays of the year. People, we are better than this. Moving away from the turkey is the move from here on out.
