After College Football's Week 13, are there any actually good teams?
THE GROUP OF FIVE
With the power conferences battering each other so much this season, there's a decent chance that we see two Group of Five teams make the playoff, but even those teams have their share of flaws.
Boise State is currently the heavy favorite to make the field, barring losses to either Oregon State in the season finale, or either UNLV or Colorado State in the Mountain West title game. With running back Ashton Jeanty cracking the 2,000 yard mark, the Broncos look awfully good, nearly taking down Oregon early in the season and running roughshod over all other comers.
The Broncos' passing game remains a massive concern, though; Maddux Madsen has been inconsistent all season, and Boise State's wideouts have been less than impressive.
The other team in the mix currently is Tulane. The Green Wave are thriving in head coach Jon Sumrall's first season at the helm, with a nasty defense and a physical offense led by running back Makhi Hughes and freshman signal-caller Darian Mensah. But the best college football team in Louisiana this season lost both of their games against Power 4 opponents, falling to Kansas State and Oklahoma in back to back weeks.
If the Broncos stumble, expect Tulane to take their spot, but even if they don't the Power 4 are so uninspired that the Green Wave could sneak into the field as the fifth-best conference champion.
Ultimately, the field will get filled. The top two SEC, Big Ten, and ACC teams will all make the field, and we'll likely see more of the SEC and Big Ten featured in the tournament as well (assuming everyone handles their business in rivalry week). And we should all get ready for the bitter pill that is SEC commissioner Greg Sankey furiously campaigning for why three-loss Alabama, and three-loss Texas A&M both deserve spots in the field.
But looking over the college football landscape, one thing has become very clear this season: there just aren't any great teams to be had.
