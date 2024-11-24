After College Football's Week 13, are there any actually good teams?
THE BIG 12
Oh baby the Big 12. A conference full of identical good but not great teams, who could punch each other so hard that nobody winds up making the playoffs if things break wrong. With a four-way tie at the top of the conference, and another five teams sitting just a game behind them, the Big 12 cannot get out of its own way this season. Everyone has at least two losses, and nobody feels good about their chances.
Colorado's defense and offensive line remain inconsistent. BYU spent most of the season getting away with it, and the bill came due the last two weeks. Iowa State occasionally forgets that the object of football is to score points. Arizona State has emerged as a fun, punchy conference leader, but losses to Texas Tech and Cincinnati exposed that their defense is flawed and the offense can be slowed down.
In the next tier down, Kansas State relies on freshman quarterback Avery Johnson, whose inconsistency has cost them in big games. Baylor has battled their way to 7-4 on the year, but massive questions remain for the Bears. TCU has likewise scrapped and fought their way to 7-4, but have no business anywhere near the playoff. Texas Tech's defense is the definition of inconsistency, and West Virginia is 6-5.
If the Big 12 isn't careful, they're going to mess around and find themselves on the outside of the playoff bracket.