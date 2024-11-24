The Big Lead

After College Football's Week 13, are there any actually good teams?

By Sam Westmoreland

Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
THE BIG 12

Deion Sanders and the Buffs are fun, but flawed.
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold during the Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Oh baby the Big 12. A conference full of identical good but not great teams, who could punch each other so hard that nobody winds up making the playoffs if things break wrong. With a four-way tie at the top of the conference, and another five teams sitting just a game behind them, the Big 12 cannot get out of its own way this season. Everyone has at least two losses, and nobody feels good about their chances.

Colorado's defense and offensive line remain inconsistent. BYU spent most of the season getting away with it, and the bill came due the last two weeks. Iowa State occasionally forgets that the object of football is to score points. Arizona State has emerged as a fun, punchy conference leader, but losses to Texas Tech and Cincinnati exposed that their defense is flawed and the offense can be slowed down.

In the next tier down, Kansas State relies on freshman quarterback Avery Johnson, whose inconsistency has cost them in big games. Baylor has battled their way to 7-4 on the year, but massive questions remain for the Bears. TCU has likewise scrapped and fought their way to 7-4, but have no business anywhere near the playoff. Texas Tech's defense is the definition of inconsistency, and West Virginia is 6-5.

If the Big 12 isn't careful, they're going to mess around and find themselves on the outside of the playoff bracket.