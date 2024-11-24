After College Football's Week 13, are there any actually good teams?
NOTRE DAME
The independent Fighting Irish are 10-1, and own an impressive win over Texas A&M in the season opener. They've stomped virtually every team they've played this season, winning nine of their 10 games by 10 or more points. So why isn't Notre Dame great?
Because we all saw that loss to Northern Illinois, Notre Dame. Everyone watched your offense fail to move the ball at home against a MAC team. Sure, your run game is great, and your defense is tough. But does anyone trust Riley Leonard to throw the ball when it counts, or Notre Dame's wideouts to get open against good teams? I don't either.