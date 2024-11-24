The Big Lead

After College Football's Week 13, are there any actually good teams?

By Sam Westmoreland

Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter
Prev
5 of 7
Next

NOTRE DAME

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are virtual locks for the playoff at this point, but beyond that? Who knows.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates a turnover during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The independent Fighting Irish are 10-1, and own an impressive win over Texas A&M in the season opener. They've stomped virtually every team they've played this season, winning nine of their 10 games by 10 or more points. So why isn't Notre Dame great?

Because we all saw that loss to Northern Illinois, Notre Dame. Everyone watched your offense fail to move the ball at home against a MAC team. Sure, your run game is great, and your defense is tough. But does anyone trust Riley Leonard to throw the ball when it counts, or Notre Dame's wideouts to get open against good teams? I don't either.