After College Football's Week 13, are there any actually good teams?
THE BIG TEN
If you're looking for great teams, the Big Ten is probably your best bet this season. Your singular undefeated team, the Oregon Ducks, own a win over the other juggernaut in the league, the Ohio State Buckeyes and have mostly impressed this season.
That said, we all saw the Ducks stumble their way to a narrow win against FCS foe Idaho early in the season, and then turn around and nearly choke on their food against Austin Jeanty and Boise State. They also seemed to forget how to football on the road against Wisconsin, and only the Badgers' own offensive ineptitude kept them from falling on their faces.
But what about Ohio State? An incredible wide receiver room, a dynamic 1-2 running back punch, and a defense that has no real weaknesses. Surely the 10-1 Buckeyes are great? Sure, they might turn out to be great, but we all saw you stumbling around in a panic in a three point win against Nebraska, Ohio State. Everybody saw it, and nobody felt good.
Outside of the top two, we have the feel good story of the year in Indiana. The Hoosiers are having a historic season and I will not say a bad thing about them, other than to note that they may have found their level against the Buckeyes.
And Penn State is Penn State. Always and eternally the third-best team in the Big Ten, but a full head behind the front-runners. If you're looking for a team who will be the first to lose a home playoff game, the Nittany Lions are the obvious choice.