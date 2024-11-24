After College Football's Week 13, are there any actually good teams?
THE ACC
The top of the ACC has a big of a logjam, with 10-1 Miami and 9-2 Clemson trailing 10-1 SMU by a game in conference play. But do any of those three teams really inspire confidence heading into the Playoff?
Clemson got their doors straight-up blown off by Georgia in their season-opener, and also got run off the field by a decent-but-not-good Louisville team. If that isn't enough to shake your confidence in a Tigers team that has feasted on a very soft ACC schedule, look at the struggles they had against Pitt. Only Pitt's own late-season collapse kept Clemson from one of the ugliest losses of the Dabo Swinney era. Clemson is good, sure, but against virtually any team in a playoff matchup, would you really feel comfortable picking them?
But what about Miami? The Hurricanes spent a solid three weeks straight getting away with it, needing an incredibly controversial ending to beat Virginia Tech, a frantic 21-point fourth quarter to escape Berkeley and beat an offensively challenged Cal team, and very nearly coughed up a shootout to Louisville. Their bad defense finally caught up with them against Georgia Tech, as they gave up 271 rushing yards to a team who had no desire to throw the football. Would you feel good about this defense against an actual good team?
Even conference leaders SMU don't really inspire confidence. The Mustangs had narrow escapes against Nevada in the season opener and against Louisville. They also coughed up six (yes, six) turnovers, and needed overtime to beat Duke. DUKE. The Mustangs are a fun story, but they hardly inspire confidence.