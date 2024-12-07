Aces looking for depth again after WNBA expansion draft
The 2024 season was a struggle for the Las Vegas Aces. After winning back-to-back WNBA championships, the Aces looked like the tired leader of a lions' pride.
While A'ja Wilson won her third MVP award, the rest of the team struggled — at least for the Aces' standard. Chelsea Gray played in just 27 games, averaging 8.6 points per game on 40.8% shooting from the field as Veags struggled to find production.
Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young combined to give the Aces 60.5 points per game, but Plum shot 42.3% from the field and Young wasn't much better at 43%.
Simply put, the Aces needed help for Wilson last season. Vegas selected Kate Martin out of Iowa in last year's draft to hopefully develop into being its next contributing piece.
Although Martin wasn't productive, she played in 34 games for the Aces, playing 11.5 minutes per game. However, she won't be around next season as the Golden State Valkyries selected her during Friday's expansion draft.
The Aces also don't know if Tiffany Hayes will be back. Vegas signed Hayes out of retirement to provide a spark to a second unit in need of assistance. Hayes won Sixth Player of the Year, but the 35-year-old is once again a free agent who isn't guaranteed to return to Vegas.
Once again, it appears that the two-time champs will be retooling and looking for assistance to avoid a repeat of a 2024 season that didn't have the Aces looking like a title team for a good portion of the year.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: LOL: Rockies out on Soto
NBA: Magic “embarrassed” by LakersNFL:Aaron Rodgers is still talking
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Will Netflix’s buffering issues ruin Christmas Day football?