A's bringing back 'golden' look in a season that not even their fans care about
By Tyler Reed
Fans of the Oakland Athletics are just the latest victims of the greed that comes along with professional sports.
The franchise is Las Vegas-bound but will play at least the next three seasons in Sacramento because that makes sense.
The Athletics were in Oakland since 1968. Now, generations of fans will either follow the team to Las Vegas or reminisce on better days.
RELATED: Pitcher from Las Vegas casts major doubt, apathy on A's relocation plans
However, the franchise is giving the fans a small victory this season. That victory is the return of one of the more iconic uniforms in the franchise's history.
The gold jerseys are making a return this summer. However, a quick look at the comments on the post above will tell you that fans give zero cares about the uniform.
It's not just the fans that will have a disappointing 2025, but the players will be suffering as well.
The fans packed out the Oakland Coliseum for the final time back in 2024. As a fan of a struggling baseball franchise myself, it is disgusting to see such loyal fans go through this.
Moving a franchise is the worst thing that can happen in professional sports. No release of a uniform can change the fact that people's futures have been altered forever due to this move.
Congratulations on getting your franchise in Las Vegas, MLB. Another iconic franchise will now only live in the memories and the history books.
