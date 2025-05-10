UFC 315 live stream, fight card, start time, TV info, and more
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns this weekend with UFC 315 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The event is headlined by a championship doubleheader live on pay-per-view.
UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad returns to action on Saturday night to defend his title aganist Jack Della Maddalena in the main event.
In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko defends the women's flyweight title against top contender Manon Fiorot.
UFC 315 begins with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, before the action shifts to ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view main card kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET with Kyle Prepolec facing Benoit Saint Denis in a lightweight affair.
How can you tune in to Saturday night's pay-per-view?
All of the information you need to catch UFC 315 from start to finish can be seen below.
UFC 315 live stream & viewing info
Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
Location: Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Venue: Bell Centre
TV Info: ESPN, ESPN+
Live Stream: ESPN+
UFC 315 fight card
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)
- Champ Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (170) – for welterweight title
- Champ Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs. Manon Fiorot (125) – for women's flyweight title
- Jose Aldo (143)* vs. Aiemann Zahabi (142)*
- Alexa Grasso (126) vs. Natalia Silva (126)
- Kyle Prepolec (156) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (156)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Mike Malott (171) vs. Charlie Radtke (171)
- Jessica Andrade (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (124)
- Modestas Bukauskas (203) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205)
- Ivan Erslan (205) vs. Navajo Stirling (205)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs. Bruno Silva (187)**
- Jeong Yeong Lee (146) vs. Daniel Santos (146)***
- Bekzat Almakhan (136) vs. Brad Katona (136)
How To Live Stream UFC 315 Online
Your best bet for watching the game via a live stream is ordering the pay-per-view on ESPN+. The prelims will also be free on WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.
The pay-per-view costs $79.99.
ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsun Smart TV devices.
