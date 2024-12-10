The Big Lead

Top 10 largest contracts in professional sports history

Juan Soto signed the largest sports contract ever on Sunday when he agreed to a massive 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.

By Ty Bronicel

Former New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto before Game 3 of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Former New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto before Game 3 of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Top 10 largest contracts in professional sports history

Juan Soto signed the largest sports contract ever on Sunday when he agreed to a massive 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.

Sports contracts in general are bonkers lately, but especially major league baseball ones.

Juan Soto, formerly of the Washington Nationals, the San Diego Padres, and, last year, the Yankees, became the new king of New York when he signed his historic 15-year, $765 million deal which could eventually turn into $805 million.

RELATED: Juan Soto's massive new contract includes an interesting clause

1. Juan Soto, New York Mets

Juan Soto's contract includes an opt-out after five years, but could then be paid up to $805 million over 15 years.
Juan Soto's contract includes an opt-out after five years, but could then be paid up to $805 million over 15 years. / Screenshot/photoshop from Jeff Passan on X

2. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani reacts after hitting a home run against the New York Mets on Oct 17, 2024.
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani reacts after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets on Oct 17, 2024. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

10 years (2024–2033) $700,000,000


3. Lionel Messi, Barcelona

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after defeating Manchester United 3-1 in the 2011 UEFA Champions League final.
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after defeating Manchester United 3-1 in the 2011 UEFA Champions League final. / GEPA/Imagn Images

4 years (2017–2021) $674,000,000


4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the second half of the group stage match in the 2022 World Cup.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the second half of the group stage match in the 2022 World Cup. / Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

2.5 years (2023–2025) $536,336,818


5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes points to Travis Kelce against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 8, 2024.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes points to tight end Travis Kelce against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 8, 2024. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

10 years (2020–2031) $450,000,000

6. Karim Benzema, Al-Ittihad

Soccer star Karim Benzema.
Soccer star Karim Benzema. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

2 years (2023–2025)$447,302,608

7. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels star center fielder Mike Trout.
Los Angeles Angels star center fielder Mike Trout. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

12 years (2019–2030) $426,500,000

8. (tie) Canelo Álvarez, DAZN

Boxing star Canelo Alvarez.
Boxing star Canelo Alvarez. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

5 years (2018–2023) $365,000,000


8. (tie) Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Mookie Betts celebrates during Game 3 of the 2024 World Series against the Yankees.
Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Mookie Betts celebrates during Game 3 of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

10. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge celebrates after hitting a home run in Game 4 of the 2024 World Series vs. the Dodgers.
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge celebrates after hitting a home run in Game 4 of the 2024 World Series vs. the Dodgers. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

9 years (2023–2031) $360,000,000

MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB:The best non-Playoff Bowl Games
NFL: AJ Brown mocks Jalen Hurts’ passing
CFB:Notre Dame could get hot and win it all
MLB: Soto makes Mets the kings of New York

Home/MLB