Top 10 largest contracts in professional sports history
By Ty Bronicel
Juan Soto signed the largest sports contract ever on Sunday when he agreed to a massive 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.
Sports contracts in general are bonkers lately, but especially major league baseball ones.
Juan Soto, formerly of the Washington Nationals, the San Diego Padres, and, last year, the Yankees, became the new king of New York when he signed his historic 15-year, $765 million deal which could eventually turn into $805 million.
1. Juan Soto, New York Mets
2. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
10 years (2024–2033) $700,000,000
3. Lionel Messi, Barcelona
4 years (2017–2021) $674,000,000
4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr
2.5 years (2023–2025) $536,336,818
5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
10 years (2020–2031) $450,000,000
6. Karim Benzema, Al-Ittihad
2 years (2023–2025)$447,302,608
7. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
12 years (2019–2030) $426,500,000
8. (tie) Canelo Álvarez, DAZN
5 years (2018–2023) $365,000,000
8. (tie) Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
10. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
9 years (2023–2031) $360,000,000
