TJ Watt shares hilarious reaction to interviewing brother before Steelers-Jets game
The Watt brothers found themselves on opposite sides of the camera this week, creating one of those unique NFL moments that blends family with business.
J.J. Watt stepped into the CBS Sports broadcast booth for his first game as an analyst, covering none other than his little brother T.J. and the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New York Jets.
Talk about awkward work situations. J.J. recently revealed that he had to navigate production meetings with T.J., pretending they don't share a brotherly bond that often inspires many.
"I had to be in that meeting with him and pretend like we don't talk every day of the week, and ask him questions like we don't know each other. But it was great. It was so nice for me, in my first game, to be able to see him, give him a hug, and say good luck," J.J. said on CBS' NFL Today.
However, the whole thing worked out pretty well. J.J. showed solid football knowledge in the booth during Pittsburgh's 34-32 victory over New York.
His analysis was sharp and his on-air presence looked natural, even while trying to stay professional about his brother making plays on the field.
T.J. didn't disappoint either, delivering the disruptive performance that makes him so valuable to the Steelers' defense. He provided balance to a dominant outing from Aaron Rodgers, who accounted for four touchdown passes in the victory.
Their brief exchanges during the broadcast reflected years of shared football experience and family bonds.
It's one of those storylines that makes the NFL more relatable. Brothers supporting each other while doing their jobs, even when those jobs happen to involve millions of viewers watching.