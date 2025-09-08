Brian Daboll dances around Russell Wilson’s Week 2 status after ugly New York Giants opener
The New York Giants offense struggled mightily in their 21-6 season opener loss to the Washington Commanders. Now head coach Brian Daboll won't commit to Russell Wilson as his starter for Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.
That reluctance says plenty about how Sunday unfolded. Outside of one drive that ended in a field goal, the Giants offense failed to generate much of anything.
This marks the third straight opener under Daboll without a touchdown, which has become an unwelcome pattern.
MORE: Bills’ stunning late rally against Ravens ranks among NFL’s rarest comebacks
What makes Daboll's hesitation notable is his usual approach to press conferences. He typically keeps things straightforward, but his reluctance to endorse Wilson stands out when rookie Jaxson Dart sits on the roster as the 25th overall pick from this year's draft.
"We're gonna get home, look at our game. Collectively we've all got to do better," Daboll told reporters. "We're just right here, after the game, I've got confidence in Russell. We've got to better around overall, players, coaches, around everybody. We'll get focused and ready to go on Dallas. ... We're talking about after every game. I've got confidence in Russ. So we're gonna go back, we'll evaluate the tape."
Wilson's performance reflected the team's broader struggles: 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards without a touchdown.
Under pressure, he managed just 2-for-12 for 26 yards while taking two sacks. The Giants produced only 231 total yards and came up empty on two red-zone opportunities.
Wilson signed a one-year deal this offseason as the projected starter, but Dart impressed throughout the summer and preseason. After finishing 30th and 31st in points per game over the past two seasons, the offensive struggles feel all too familiar for New York.