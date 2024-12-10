The St. Louis Cardinals' non-rebuild just got even stranger
The St. Louis Cardinals are in transition from a veteran team with its sights on a division title to ... something else in 2025.
The Cardinals' roster will get younger. Ready or not, the team will audition its homegrown players to see if they're ready for big-league duty. The front office is getting younger too, transitioning control of their baseball operations department from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom. But Mozeliak is refusing to call what the Cardinals are doing a "rebuild" — at least publicly.
"So if I understand it right," The Athletic's Andy McCullough said to colleague Katie Woo on The Windup podcast Monday, "they're not really trying to win this coming year, but if they do, they reserve the right to say 'I told you so.' "
"That's really unfair to me," said Woo, the Cardinals beat writer for The Athletic, "but yes."
Tuesday, the Cardinals' non-rebuild somehow got weirder.
Mozeliak had already conceded a trade of star third baseman Nolan Arenado was likely, despite Arenado possessing a no-trade clause in his contract. Now, the Cardinals are turning to an unlikely source for help in finding a trade partner: Arenado's agent.
Joel Wolfe told reporters at the Winter Meetings in Dallas on Tuesday that he'll speak directly to teams to help facilitate a trade this offseason.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals have already spoken to "five-ish" teams about a potential trade for the third baseman. It's rare that a player agent would have his hand so firmly on the needle of player movement when his client is already under contract to a team. Usually agents are only directly involved when a client is free to sign with any team.
But the Cardinals aren't operating by their usual rules this winter. They won the World Series in 2006 and 2013, and reached the playoffs in 8 of 11 seasons following their last championship.
In the last two seasons, St. Louis has struggled to stay relevant in a winnable National League Central. The Cardinals' last-place finish in 2023 was only their second this century. Now, they're conceding a big change is in order — even if that means trading an eight-time All-Star while letting his agent in on the process.
