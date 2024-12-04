Stephen A. Smith rebukes report that $120 million contract with ESPN is close
The months-long contract negotiations between ESPN and its most prominent studio personality, Stephen A. Smith, are reportedly nearing their conclusion, according to a report Tuesday in Variety.
That report was contradicted by a notable source later in the day Tuesday: Smith himself.
Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported he texted Smith, who called the report "false."
“Here’s my quote, ‘I was born AT NIGHT, not last night. I don’t talk about my contract negotiations. Never have. Never will,” Smith texted Marchand.
The Wall Street Journal reported in June that ESPN offered Smith $18 million a year in a new multi-year deal, a significant increase from $12 million annually under his current contract.
Now, according to Marchand, the two sides are negotiating a six-year, $120 million package. Variety reported the contract would also give Smith "potential access to other parts of the" Disney business.
What might that look like? Variety's Brian Stenberg reported Smith's next contract "could involve creating a sort of 'first-look' agreement for Smith-backed concepts across Disney’s general-entertainment properties, according to this person and a second familiar with the talks."
The popular "First Take" host has publicly suggested he would like to be the highest-paid personality at the network. Troy Aikman currently holds that title, according to Marchand, at $18 million per year.
Comparing Smith's salary to that of an NFL analyst, when live events are more of a cash cow for the network than any of its sports-talk properties, seems a bit like comparing apples and oranges. But if Smith is able to use his leverage to extract more money from the network he's called home since 2003, more power to him.
