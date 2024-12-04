Sherrone Moore makes Michigan coaching decision
By Max Weisman
The Michigan Wolverines went 7-5 this season, a disappointing season following their National Championship a season ago. However, Michigan fans likely consider the season somewhat a success, after beating arch-rival, No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 in the final week of the season. The win knocked the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship and will potentially force them to play a road game in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Michigan had a rocky year, beginning the season ranked in the Top 10 but falling out after being blown out at home against Texas. The Wolverines fought their way back into the Top 10 after beating No. 11 USC and Minnesota but were upset on the road by Washington in a rematch of the National Championship.
The Wolverines averaged 22.25 points per game in 2024 after averaging over 37 per game in the 2023 regular season. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore realized something needed to be changed, and offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell was fired.
Despite scoring enough points to beat Ohio State for the fourth straight year, Campbell was fired. Meanwhile, in Columbus, head coach Ryan Day, now 1-4 against the Wolverines, still has his job. College Football fans and analysts believe Day will be fired, but the move hasn't been made yet.
Following the move to fire Campbell, Moore released a statement.
"After a thorough assessment of our offense, I made the decision to relieve Kirk Campbell of his duties and move in a different direction," Moore said about the move. "This was a decision that I felt was in the best interest of our football program. I want to thank Kirk for his hard work and dedication to the university, Michigan Football and our student-athletes. I wish him well in his future coaching endeavors."
Tight ends coach Steve Casula will serve as the program's interim offensive coordinator while Moore "conduct[s] a national search for a new offensive coordinator for the Wolverines."
Moore will be looking for someone who can maximize the offensive talent Michigan has coming in 2025, including number one recruit, quarterback Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines believe Underwood will help bring the program back to National Championship contention.
