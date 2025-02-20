Second high-ranking ESPN editor placed on administrative leave: report
An internal investigation has led a second high-ranking ESPN employee to be placed on administrative leave, according to a new report.
OutKick.com reports that senior deputy editor Elizabeth Baugh is on leave in connection with another internal investigation by the network. The news comes three days after Front Office Sports reported that ESPN executive editor Cristina Daglas was placed on administrative leave after several employees filed human resources complaints.
According to sources cited by OutKick's Bobby Burack, "Baugh had formed friendships with Daglas, which ESPN considered an impediment to the ongoing investigation into Daglas' conduct. It was not immediately clear if Baugh's alliance with Daglas was the root cause of her suspension."
According to her LinkedIn Profile, Baugh joined ESPN in 2015 as a general editor responsible for "social and viral content." She was promoted to senior editor in Sept. 2017, deputy editor in Jan. 2020, and became senior deputy editor in May 2024.
Daglas left her position as Editor in Chief of D Magazine to join ESPN as a senior editor in Sept. 2014, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was promoted to senior deputy editor in April 2019, and executive editor in Nov. 2021.
Daglas also lists a role as an adjunct journalism instructor at USC on her LinkedIn, and Cal State Fullerton announced her as a journalism instructor in November.
ESPN declined comment on both suspensions, according to OutKick and Front Office Sports.
