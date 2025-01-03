Seahawks rookie Byron Murphy II pranked with fake bill
By Ty Bronicel
Rookies in any major league sport take their lumps: punked, pranked, all of it.
It's a rite of passage for new pros.
The rooks are always learning the ropes but they're gonna get some s-it, if you don't know.
Carrying teammates' luggage, forced to wear silly outfits, getting' fooled daily, and on and on through their first season.
But the best is when waiters or waitresses join in on the goof by creating an embellished, inflated and outrageously faked receipt for a dinner that the newbie is expected -- no, demanded -- to pay for at the end of the evening.
Here's a tad of history: In 2019, D'Andre Walker, a linebacker for the Tennessee Titans, posted a dinner bill of over $10,000 from Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Nashville. That same year, Deebo Samuel, a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, took his teammates out for a $3,700 rookie dinner at (Mike's) Shanahan's in Denver.
Some have criticized that these dinners have set a precedent, for a lifestyle that most players can't afford.
Oh, c'mon. Every pro player can afford these terrifically, Titanic-sized tabs -- even if they're false, so let the vets have some fun with their younger brethren.
Dazed and confused it shall be for a night.
Plus, remember, this bad-ass dude from the University of Texas, signed a four-year, $16.083 million rookie deal so he can afford any bill that's given.
