Ravens' Justin Tucker under NFL investigation for alleged sexual misconduct
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is under NFL investigation as more allegations regarding his conduct with Baltimore-area massage therapists have come to light, according to Brenna Smith, Julie Scharper, Jonas Shaffer, and Giana Han of the Baltimore Banner.
Three of the accusing therapists have spoken to league investigators thus far, and another two are scheduled to do so in the coming days.
Multiple reports over the last month from the Banner have detailed Tucker's alleged misconduct, and he now faces accusations from 16 different women who detail similar patterns of behavior.
According to those reports, Tucker would shift himself in ways so that he would touch the thighs of therapists, his genitals would brush against their hands or arms repeatedly, or shift in ways so that the towel covering him would come off multiple times during the sessions.
All 16 encounters occurred between the periods of 2012 and 2016, and the alleged behavior resulted in Tucker being banned from two separate spas in the Baltimore area.
The NFL gave a statement to ESPN on Friday, saying "We do not provide details or updates of the review process while investigations are ongoing."
For his part, Tucker has denied all wrongdoing, responding to the initial reporting with a statement on the allegations. In it, he claimed that the Banner article "takes innocuous or ambiguous interactions and skews them so out of proportion that they are no longer recognizable. ... This is desperate tabloid fodder."
The 35-year-old kicker is the longest-serving member of the Ravens' organization, and the last remaining member of the team's 2012 Super Bowl winning squad. He is currently the most accurate kicker in NFL history.
It's unclear what disciplinary action could be taken against Tucker if the NFL finds proof of wrongdoing, but Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million for his misconduct towards massage therapists back in 2022.
