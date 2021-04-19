Zion Williamson Was Giddy Talking About Playing In New York
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans traveled to New York on Sunday. It was Zion's first game in Madison Square Garden as an NBA player. He finished with 34 points on 23 shots, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and some great highlights in a Pelicans' loss. Despite the result, Zion was positively giddy during his postgame interview talking about how much he loved playing in New York City.
I know. It's okay. Just let the Zion to the Knicks takes and rumors wash over you now. Let them drag you out into the ocean. Accept it now because this is our lives for the next few years.
Look, as long as Williamson stayed healthy, these rumors were going to exist. This is where everyone wants him. This is "what's best for the NBA." It's a place where he can "grow his brand." New Orleans has a history of losing superstars to big markets.
Of course, Zion will follow this up by reiterating how much he loves being in New Orleans. He did say New York was his second-favorite place to play outside New Orleans! And he hasn't even thought about free agency, which is still a long way away.
And it is! He won't even be a restricted free agent until 2023. We may never even get there. A Godzilla versus King Kong rematch could wipe out civilization as we know it. Even then, various kaiju media members would wonder if Zion, one of the surviving titans, would move to New York City.
There is no escaping this. Williamson is good at basketball and the Knicks exist so we must wonder if Williamson will play for the Knicks. Like every other superstar for the last decade he may not go there, but as long as it is possible that he could, we must talk about it.
Reporters will report. Heads will talk on television. If the right person writes or says the right thing, it will be aggregated. This is our new reality until he signs a long-term deal somewhere else. Even then, will he force his way to New York? The good news is that the more of this we get, that means Zion is healthy. Healthy Zion is good for everyone. Even if he's not in New York.