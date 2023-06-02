Roundup: Zendaya, Tom Holland Returning for 'Spider-Man 4'; Nuggets Win Game 1; SEC Sticking to Eight-Game Schedule
Senate passes debt ceiling bill ... The Nuggets took Game 1 of the NBA Finals ... More Oath Keepers sentenced for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy ... Billy Joel is ending record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden ... Stock futures are up in anticipation of May jobs report ... Eighth-grader Dev Shah wins Scripps Spelling Bee ... Why your burger is getting pricier ... Zendaya and Tom Holland will return for "Spider-Man 4" ... Phoenix area faces major water crisis ... Ron DeSantis won bid to disqualify judge in Disney lawsuit ... "Oppenheimer" given "R" rating ... The Rock to reprise Luke Hobs role in new "Fast & Furious" film ... A Ja Morant ruling will come after the NBA Finals ... SEC is sticking with eight-game conference schedule for now ... Celtics are bringing Joe Mazzulla back ...
Highlights from Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus battled the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Mike Camerlengo breaks down Matthew Stafford's fake spike sneak touchdown for a Lions win.
The Hollywood Reporter's comedy actors roundtable was quite enjoyable.
Jeff Tweedy -- "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart" (acoustic)