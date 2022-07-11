Roundup: Zach Wilson's Mature Offseason; Tiger Woods at St. Andrews; Lamar Jackson Needs $
Would you like to live in a converted high school gym ... Meghan McCain went after Elon Musk and Nick Cannon in an op-ed ... after losing a leg a dog started walking upright ... Duane Brown arrested on gun charge at airport ... ready for those student loan payments to start up again ... Steve Bannon is willing to testify in front of the Jan 6. commission ... Uber files leaked in France ... Russians bombing more Ukrainian apartments ... retired three-star general suspended by Army for mocking Jill Biden on Twitter ... Twitter and Elon Musk will now have a weird court battle over a sale that neither side really wanted ... Thor: Love and Thunder made a bunch of money ...
Zach Wilson has "aged so much" this offseason. [Pro Football Talk]
Things finally worked out for Novak Djokovic. [ESPN]
Tony Romo won his third American Century Championship. [Yahoo!]
Lamar Jackson wasn't sending a message by adding "I NEED $" to his social media. [USA TODAY]
Chaos at the sumo championships in Birmingham. [AL.com]
Shohei Ohtani made the All-Star Game twice. Again. [ESPN]
Giancarlo Stanton struck out and Aaron Boone got thrown out.
Tiger on the 18th on The Old Course. He played all 18 holes. You may now get excited.
Any interest in a future cartoon version of the Golden Girls? [IndieWire]
Mac McClung may have invented a new move. Thoughts?