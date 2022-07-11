Insane Footage of a Glacier Breaking Apart and Causing an Avalanche in Central Asia
Here is some truly amazing footage of a glacier breaking apart and causing an avalanche in Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia. A group was on a guided tour when someone heard a noise, turned on his camera and caught a first-hand look at what happens when Chris Sale has a rough outing in a the minor leagues. Just kidding, it's global warming!
The video is extra insane as the person shooting goes from wow this is amazing glad I'm so far away to oh sh-t I am not far enough away. That's the point where he finally said, "Oh god. Oh, dear god." Then he did one final zoom out and dove down behind some rocks for some cover. Thankfully, everyone was OK, but wow are things bad for the environment!