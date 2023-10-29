Zach Wilson Had Bad Body Language as the Jets Kept Forcing the Ball to Breece Hall
The New York Jets and New York Giants played in New Jersey in Week 8. The Jets were coming off a bye and started the game with an emphasis on getting the ball to Breece Hall who had three targets and four carries on the team's first three failed drives. After Zach Wilson fumbled to end the team's first drive, Hall got the ball on first down on their second drive and had nowhere to go, leaving Wilson behind him showing some exasperated body language.
The Jets would punt three plays later. And then again on their next drive. And again on the drive after that. Luckily, the Giants offense was not much better and by the time the Jets had their fifth posession of the first quarter Wilson hit Hall on a short pass and some very bad Giants' tackling allowed him to score a 50-yard touchdown.
So why the slow start for Wilson? Could it be because the Jets struggled out of othe gate because Wilson went home to see his family during the bye week? It was a subject that upset at least one local radio host during the week. Or maybe Wilson just needed some time to warm up in the cold, rainy Meadowlands' weather. Either way, just keep giving the ball to Hall and eventually something good will happen.