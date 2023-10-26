WFAN Host Shaun Morash Blasts Zach Wilson For Taking Family Vacation During Bye Week
By Liam McKeone
The New York Jets don't have to travel far this week, playing an "away" game against the New York Giants at Metlife Stadium on Sunday. The Giants are coming off a tight win over the Washington Commanders, led by Tyrod Taylor in lieu of Daniel Jones' absence due to a neck injury. The Jets, conversely, are coming off their bye week and hope to keep the momentum garnered from an impressive last-second victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Most players use the bye week to rest and recover. Zach Wilson went to Utah with his girlfriend and his family, appearing to goof around in some sort of fall festival setting. Everybody knows this because his mother is an extremely enthusiastic Instagram user. One sports media member was not happy about Wilson's decision-making.
WFAN's Shaun Morash blasted the Jets QB yesterday, criticizing Wilson for going out of state when he's facing the biggest stretch of his career after the bye.
It is undeniable that the next five or so games will change everything for Wilson, one way or the other. If he can show the same level of competency he exhibited in the two weeks leading up to the bye-- making good throws when he needs, avoiding the game-changing turnovers he has been so prone to in the past, using his legs to create-- then the Jets are very much in business this year. If Wilson regresses back to the quarterback who was the worst starter in the league at his position last year, then the calls to replace him will grow much louder.
But what's he gonna do in New Jersey during the bye week that will make a difference? Hang out in an empty facility and study? Nobody is practicing. Most of the other guys probably did the same thing, we just don't know about it because they don't have influencer mothers.
Tremendous radio content from Morash, though. This is what WFAN dreams are made of.