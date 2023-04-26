Yankees Injured List Payroll Higher Than 13 MLB Teams
The New York Yankees have been hit with a rash of high-profile injuries to start the 2023 MLB season. Those struggles to stay healthy have had a big impact on the field, as they currently occupy fourth in the AL East at 13-11 and they've dropped three games in a row. How bad is it? Well, the combined salaries on New York's injured list is higher than the entire 26-man payroll of 13 MLB teams.
The Yankees currently have 12 players on the injured list. Their names and salaries for the 2023 season are listed below:
Giancarlo Stanton, $32 million
Carlos Rodon, $22.83 million
Josh Donaldson, $21 million
Luis Severino, $15 million
Frankie Montas, $7.5 million
Tommy Kahnle, $5.75 million
Harrison Bader, $5.2 million
Lou Trivino, $4.1 million
Jonathan Loaisiga, $2.26 million
Ben Rortvedt, $730,000
Luis Gil, $723,400
That totals out to more than $117.8 million in salary sitting on the sidelines.
The list of teams the 26-man payrolls that cost less than the Yankees injured list is as follows:
Detroit Tigers
Seattle Mariners
Milwaukee Brewers
Kansas City Royals
Cleveland Guardians
Miami Marlins
Arizona Diamondbacks
Washington Nationals
Pittsburgh Pirates
Tampa Bay Rays
Baltimore Orioles
Oakland A's
Cincinnati Reds
In terms of full roster Opening Day payrolls, 11 teams came in under that $117.8 million mark.
Harrison Bader is in the middle of a rehab assignment and should be back in the Bronx soon. But Stanton is likely out more than a month, Donaldson should miss at least a month, Rodon is finally set to throw a bullpen session on Friday and Severino has only advanced to throwing batting practice. Meanwhile, Montas is out for months after shoulder surgery, Kahnle's recovery is moving slowly, and Trivino is on the IL with a UCL sprain that could need surgery.
That injured list isn't going to get cheaper any time soon.