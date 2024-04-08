Angel Hernandez Continues to Innovate in the Field of Horrible Calls
The New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon, 8-3. It was a picturesque spring day at Yankee Stadium as 40,000-plus gathered in the Bronx to see umpire Angel Hernandez apply his craft from behind home plate. Those hoping for a show were not disappointed as Hernandez ignored multiple issues on a single pitch after less than one inning of play.
During the bottom of the first Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis and Yankees leadoff hitter Gleyber Torres got to a full count. On the payoff pitch Francis stepped off the rubber, stepped back on and threw a pitch as Torres stepped out of the batter's box. Hernandez ignored Francis' happy feet and called Torres out on a pitch that right down the middle, but very clearly high.
On MLB dot com, the pitch is shown above the box surrounding the strike zone. The YES broadcast also showed the pitch being high in real time, but that was an unimportant detail in Hernandez's eyes.
Torres protested and Aaron Boone came out of the dugout for an explanation, but Hernandez could not be swayed. And somehow none of the umpires in the field noticed Francis dancing on the mound either. The balk went uncalled.
It's just too bad this happened so early in the game because the Yankees wouldn't have been wrong to take their protest a little further and bait Hernandez into an ejection or two. It truly is a treat to be able to watch the man call a game. It feels like he finds a new and creative way to affect baseball games with bad calls every time.