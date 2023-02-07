Who Are the WWE Announcers for Raw, SmackDown and NXT?
The WWE saw a shakeup of their announcing teams in October. Here are the current broadcast crews.
Who Are the WWE SmackDown Announcers?
Michael Cole and Wade Barrett call the action on FOX and have been the main commentators on SmackDown since the Fall. Cole recently celebrated 25 years with the company. Samantha Irvin works as the ring announcer and Kayla Braxton and Megan Morant round out the coverage with the backstage interviews.
Who Are the WWE Monday Night Raw Announcers?
Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves are the RAW commentary team on USA Network. Mike Rome is the ring announcer. Cathy Kelley and Byron Saxton conduct interviews in all types of situations.
Who are the WWE NXT Announcers?
Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T do commentary for NXT on the WWE Network. Alice Taylor is the ring announcer and McKenzie Mitchell conducts the interviews backstage.