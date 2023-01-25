Wrexham AFC Just Moved Into First Place in the National League
In case you weren't aware, we're big fans of FX's newest hit, "Welcome to Wrexham." The show follows Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as they purchase a low-level Welsh soccer club and attempt to revive it and the town that supports the team. Well, McElhenney and Reynolds' efforts appear to be paying off, as Wrexham AFC just moved to the top of the National League table.
On Tuesday, Wrexham beat Gateshead FC 3-0 and with that victory moved ahead of Notts County for the top spot in the National League. This is a huge development because only the top team in the standings is guaranteed promotion to EFL League Two. The next six spots are only guaranteed a spot in the postseason playoffs, from which only one team will earn promotion. Wrexham reached the playoffs last year but was bounced in the semifinals.
Wrexham is currently three points clear of Notts County with 19 matches left to play. So there is a lot of time for things to change. That said, The Red Dragons are absolutely on fire right now. They have won six consecutive league matches, and haven't lost one since October 4. Since that defeat, they have 12 wins and three draws, earning 39 points out of a possible 45.
For those who watched the show, it will come as no surprise that Wrexham is being led by forward Paul Mullin. The 28-year-old has 20 league goals so far this season, ranking just behind Notts County's Macaulay Langstaff for the top spot in the National League. Fellow forward Ollie Palmer has also been outstanding, finding the back of the net 13 times in league games.
Wrexham has a real chance to realize the dream of promotion out of the National League this season. The club has been stuck in the fifth-tier of English soccer since 2008. It would be a dream season for the team and the town.