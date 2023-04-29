Wrexham Heads to League Two After Breaking Points Record in Magical Season
Wrexham's storybook 2022-23 season came to a close on Saturday, with a 1-1 draw at Torquay United that felt like a victory lap. Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' squad secured promotion out of the National League last week with their home win over Boreham Wood. Perhaps an even more amazing story is the fact that The Red Dragons set a record for most points in an English league season this year.
Wrexham finishes the campaign with 111 points, smashing the previous record for a 46-game season that was set by Reading during the 2005-06 season when the club had 106 points en route to topping the Championship's table. What's even more incredible about that mark is that Wrexham's rival at the top of the table also broke that mark. Notts County finished season in the National League with 107 points.
After a smashing success this season, Wrexham will make the jump back into the EFL, joining League Two next season. That level has seen Hartlepool United and Rochdale demoted into the National League, while Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Northampton Town have secured promotion to League One. Four other teams will battle it out in playoffs for the final promotion spot. Meanwhile, Forest Green Rovers will be demoted from League One to League Two, but the other three relegation spots have yet to be determined.
There will be a ton of differences at the next level for Wrexham, most notably the salaries of the players. The average League Two player makes about £2,000 a week, compared to £1,000 to £1,500 in the National League. McElhenney and Reynolds have the money to cover that difference, and the TV revenue for the club will jump in the new league as well. That'll certainly help.
It'll be interesting to see how much of Wrexham's current roster makes the jump to the next level with the club. Guys like Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer, Elliot Lee, Sam Dalby, Thomas O'Connor and Aaron Hayden have all played at the League Two level before -- some have played above it. Midseason acquisition Eoghan O'Connell was in League One before transferring to Wrexham as well.
The next few months should be fascinating as manager Phil Parkinson molds his squad for the next level.